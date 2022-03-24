NSCN (K-YA) operative nabbed

LONGDING, 23 Mar: An active operative of the NSCN K-YA was apprehended from Longding town here on Wednesday during a joint operation launched by the Longding battalion of Assam Rifles and the police.

Based on a specific intelligence input, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and police established a mobile vehicle check post along the road connecting Longding-Pongchau and apprehended the operative in the vicinity of Niaunu village. The operative had allegedly come to threaten and extort money from the market president and businessmen of Longding town.

He has been handed over to the Longding police station for further investigation. (DIPRO)