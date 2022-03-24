Lifter Mangkhiya creates national record, wins two gold

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Boni Mangkhiya of Arunachal created a national record by lifting a total of 171 kg in the National Youth Weightlifting Championship at Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Wednesday.

She lifted 73 kg in snatch and 98 kg in clean and jerk in the 55 kg body weight category.

She also competed in the junior category and clinched a gold medal by lifting the same weight.

Ananya Patil of Maharashtra and Usha of Haryana won the silver medals. Both Patil and Usha lifted the same weight of 168 kg.

On Tuesday, Shankar Lapung and Golom Tinku won a silver and bronze medal respectively in the ongoing championship.

Mangkhiya had won a bronze medal in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 2020. She lifted 69 kg on the snatch and 93 kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 162 kg.

She had also won a silver medal in the third Khelo India Youth Games, which was held in Guwahati, Assam in January, 2020.