Pangsau Pass Challenge 2022 concludes

MIAO, 23 Mar: The two-day ‘Pangsau Pass Challenge 2022’ concluded with much pomp and show here under Changlang district on Wednesday.

Altogether, 28 cyclists from across India participated in the event which was flagged off from Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on 21 March.

The Pangsau Pass Challenge cycling event was envisioned to promote tourism; bring the trans-Arunachal highways into limelight and create awareness around the health benefits of cycling.

There were three categories of cyclists – men’s elite, women’s elite and junior (boys).

In the men’s elite category, Mohmis Ismail (Jammu & Kashmir) secured the first position, followed by Vitthal Bhosle (Maharashtra) in second and Tendon Michael Terang (Assam) in third position.

In the women’s elite, Kyakya Lindam Kiakia (Arunachal Pradesh) secured the first position, followed by Roytong Mirip (Arunachal Pradesh) and Shine Umpey (Arunachal Pradesh) in second and third positions, respectively.

In the junior (boys) category, Chemsom Ingti (Assam) secured the first position, followed by Arshad Faridi (Delhi) and Dhenis Hangu (Arunachal Pradesh) in second and third positions respectively.

Speaking about using Pangsau Pass as a stepping stone to re-invent Arunachal Pradesh tourism, local legislator and cabinet minister Kamlung Mosang said, “The government should take up cycling and Pangsau Pass Challenge as an annual sports event, along with exploring tourism in general.”

Earlier, the Pangsau Pass Challenge 2022 was flagged off by Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi in presence of ZPM Komji Linggi and Everester Tine Mena.

The event also witnessed the active participation of 10 cadets from the Indian Army.

The Pangsau Pass Challenge 2022 was organized by Dapha Valley Tours and Travels, in association with the directorate of youth affairs and department of tourism, and in collaboration with the Arunachal Cycling Association under the guidance of the Cycling Federation of India.

SEED NGO, Kabos Adventure, Discover Fareast and My Tribal Tours were the other associate partners of the initiative, which was supported by the Changlang district administration.