Kom, Gandhi launch biography ‘Cop with a golden heart: Robin Hibu’

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Olympian boxer MC Mary Kom and Tara Gandhi, the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi launched the book ‘Cop with a golden heart: Robin Hibu’ in New Delhi on 20 March.

The book, written by Thanmi Khamrang, is a biography on Arunachal’s first IPS officer and Delhi Special Commissioner Robin Hibu.

On the inspiration for his book, Khamrang, who is from Nagaland, said, “Robin’s dedication for the welfare of society inspired me to write a biography on him. In this era, it is very rare to find people doing noble causes.”

Khamrang had started his work on the book in 2016 and it was completed in December 2021.

Speaking with The Arunachal Times regarding his thoughts on the biography, Hibu said, “As a young boy who had studied in a Gandhi ashram without even a pair of slippers, I could never have thought of reaching this position, let alone someone writing my biography.”

On his NGO Helping Hands, Hibu said that he would continue with his social work even after his retirement, which he said “is due in eight years.”

“Apart from doing our regular jobs, all of us can make a difference, especially those in higher positions,” he said, adding: “Several members from India and outside the country have joined the NGO, Helping Hands.”

Earlier, Hibu had donated his house for the Mahatma Gandhi Library at his native village Hong in Lower Subansiri district. He is also running a health unit in the same location from his salary.

It was also informed that Hindi Sahitya Akademi awardee Renu Saini is writing a book on Hibu in Hindi, titled ‘Ek Gandhi wala police wala’, while David Sumi is creating a biography projecting Hibu’s NGO, Helping Hands.

A biopic on Robin Hibu is also reportedly under way. However, he did not divulge much about it.