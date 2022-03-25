APTOA writes to tourism secy over issuing of PAP

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association (APTOA) has written to the tourism secretary here, alleging that “the office of the deputy resident commissioner of Kolkata and Guwahati” has issued a protected area permit (PAP), “ignoring the standing order of suspension and without the sponsorship of registered tour operators of Arunachal Pradesh.”

PAPs are usually issued only through the registered tour operators of Arunachal.

“As the situation is overall improving and the government has relaxed the rules for encouraging foreign tourism to come back to India, Arunachal is also gearing up to conduct tourism business in the state,” the association stated.

“We would like to inform you that inbound tourists are rushing into all parts of India, including Arunachal. We are currently overwhelmed with foreign tourists who want to visit Arunachal, starting as early as the Myoku festival in March, Mopin in April, etc, as the tourist season ends,” the APTOA wrote to the tourism secretary, and sought early revocation of the suspension on issuing of PAP.

In the letter, the association termed “such an act by officials very disappointing and discouraging.”

“We are not against PAP to be issued unless the laid down norms are followed truly,” the association said.

It further appealed for “reinstating the order that all PAP should be issued through registered tour operators by the tourism department.” The association requested the department to resume issuing PAPs while strictly adhering to the regulations and guidelines.

“The tourism industry in the state will be halted along with the livelihood of tourism stakeholders. This will send a very adverse message both nationally and internationally on tourism scenario in Arunachal Pradesh,” said the APTOA.