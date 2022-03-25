Gov emphasises on value-based education

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Governor BD Mishra emphasised on the need to impart value-based education for all-round development of the students of the state.

During a meeting with Education Minister Taba Tedir at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, Mishra and Tedir discussed innovative ways to improve the standard of education in the state and welfare measures for both students and the teaching community.

The governor called for “moving beyond academics and making value-based teaching and learning an integral part of the education system,” adding that “games and sports, yoga and physical activity must become integral to students and teachers’ daily routine for good health and a stress-free life.”

Stressing on providing quality education to all, Mishra said that the colleges and universities can contribute in a number of ways in this regard, “such as research, policy development, and engagement with societies for creating awareness, and effective implementation of sustainable development strategies.”

Sharing his concern over the absence of teachers in remote schools, the need to fill up the posts of postgraduate teachers and trained graduate teachers, teacher vacancies, separate

toilet facilities for girl students, availability of books, and full attendance of both students and teachers, the governor advised the minister to ensure that these issues are addressed at every level “in the correct perspective.”

Mishra also advised the minister to forward the yearly recruitment status to the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, “so that the backlog of requirements can be cleared every year.”

He further shared his concern regarding the non-payment of pension of the teaching community, and called for streamlining the pension system, “so that they (retirees) receive pension immediately and smoothly live their retired life.”

Tedir briefed the governor about the new initiatives of the education department, and assured the governor that he would take up the issues raised in the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)