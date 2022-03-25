Arunachal weightlifters continue winning run

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Arunachal’s weightlifters continued their medal winning run at the ongoing Indian Weightlifting Federation Youth, Junior and Senior Championship in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, with Bengia Tani clinching a bronze medal in the youth 67 kg category on Thursday.

Tani lifted 110 kgs in snatch and 138 kgs in clean & jerk for a total of 248 kgs, the Arunachal Weightlifting Association said.

The gold medal in this category was won by S Logeswaran of Tamil Nadu, with a total lift of 254 kgs.

The silver medal went to MH Silvan Beihrothatlo of Mizoram. He lifted a total of 251 kgs.