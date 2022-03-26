Arunachal’s cultural troupe enthralls audience in Taj Mahotsav

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: A 25-member cultural troupe from Arunachal Pradesh showcased the rich tribal dances of the state in the ongoing ‘Taj Mahotsav-2022’ in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

Two cultural teams of 25 members each from the Nyishi tribe and the Bugun (Khowa) tribe, representing Arunachal, mesmerised the audience at the festival with a presentation of dances of different tribes of the state, with the theme ‘Hamara Arunachal’.

The 10-day festival, organised by the UP government’s tourism department, will conclude on 29 March.