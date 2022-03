More than 250 farmers and 50 officials from different line departments participated in a stakeholders’ meet held at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) in East Siang HQ Pasighat from 24-25 March. Speakers included Pasighat ADC Tatdo Borang, CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika, NABARD DGM Bimal Prasad Mishra, and SBI Chief Manager Pramod Kumar.