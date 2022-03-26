GSDPs on bamboo crafts, medicinal plants held

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: Thirty-three trainees participated in a green skill development programme (GSDP) on bamboo crafts and a GSDP on medicinal plants, which both concluded at the Arunachal Bamboo Centre here on 25 March.

The programme was supported by the ENVIS secretariat of the union environment, forests & climate change ministry, through the state’s ENVIS hub.

Addressing the valedictory function, Environment & Climate Change Director D Dohu Robin said that “green skill development is something generic to skill development in the forestry and environment sector.

This type of training programme provides sustainable development and shall find wide applicability tomorrow due to many project activities requiring environmental impact assessment, which needs qualified and skilled persons with certification for evaluation and identification of the forests and plant species and their importance.

“In any field, there is a benchmark to start, and this certification on GSDP can go a long way in shaping your future, provided you keep improvising your skills and be updated on social and day-to-day developments,” he told the trainees.

NABARD Regional Office General Manager BP Mishra said that Arunachal Pradesh is a “storehouse of various medicinal plants, right from our doorsteps to forest area, which we do not know its species and importance, and such training can go a long way for future capacity building Programmes.”

Environment & Climate Change CCF Rajesh S stated that, “due to the ever-growing concern over global warming and carbon emission and atmospheric pollution, everywhere there is talk on way forward to develop green skilling and green business.”

He advocated starting “small units on handicraft items,” and advised the trainees to learn the “identification process on medicinal plants and its availability and its important uses.”

SFRI Itanagar Technical Assistant UV Singh also spoke.