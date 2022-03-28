State’s paralympic players to participate in nat’l event

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: A three-member team of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA), including the team manager, left here on Sunday to participate in the 20th National Para Athletes Championship in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 27-31st March.

Yukar Tajuk and Techi Sonu will represent the state at the championship. Tadar Rokpo is the team manager.

The championship is being organised by the Paralympic Committee of India.

The team was flagged off by PAA president Nabam James.

PAA vice president Tame Tallang expressed appreciation for the PAA for its “tireless work to promote the sport of para sports amongst our specially-abled players.”