Powerful storm hits Wanu village

Staff Reporter

KANUBARI, 27 Mar: A powerful storm hit Wanu village here in Longding district on the night of 26 March, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

The storm, which lasted for around two hours, severely damaged four houses. The roofs of several houses were also blown away, Kanubari ADC Techu Aran said.

Electricity supply in the village was also disrupted, the ADC said.

Aran said he has sent a team to the village after hearing the news to take the stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the villagers have appealed to the Longding DC to provide necessary relief and assistance to all the affected families for their quick rehabilitation.