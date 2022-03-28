Arunachal to get 2nd Sainik School

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: The defence ministry has approved setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools, including one in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments.

These schools will be set up in sync with the government’s announcement of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools across the country in partnership mode.

These new schools will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools.

“The objectives of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with the National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the armed forces,” the ministry said in a release on Friday.

It said 17 of these schools are brownfield running schools and four are greenfield schools to be operational shortly.

“While NGOs/trust/societies have share of 12 approved new schools, six private schools and three state government-owned schools find place in the list of such approved new Sainik Schools.

“Unlike existing Sainik Schools, which are purely residential in nature, seven new Sainik Schools are day schools and 14 such new approved schools have residential arrangements,” it said.

These new Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society.

“At least 40 percent of intake in Class 6 will comprise students who have qualified the All-India Sainik School Entrance Examination.

“Upto 60 percent intake will be from students enrolled in the same school and desirous of taking admission under this vertical of new Sainik Schools through a qualifying test, notification for which will be issued separately,” it said.

The academic session for the approved new Sainik Schools is likely to commence in the first week of May this year. (PIB, Defence Wing)