Doormat making workshop for students of DPMSHVI concludes

CHIMPU, 29 Mar: The two-day workshop on doormat making, organised by the NEZCC in collaboration with the art & culture department, concluded at the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) here on Tuesday.

Art & Culture Director T Messar handed over the certificates to the 48 students of the DPMSHVI who participated in the workshop.

He was overwhelmed with the functioning of the institution, where, besides formal education, different skill development programmes, from computer training to weaving, tailoring waste paper recycling management, dance and music are carried out to help the differently-abled students lead their lives with self-respect and dignity.

Messar commended the philanthropic activities of the Donyi Polo Mission (DPM) under the chairmanship of former chief minister Gegong Apang, and called upon every member of the society to support the mission’s endeavours.

Art & Culture Deputy Director Oshon Borang gave assurance that his department would organise a similar workshop next year also.

DPMSHVI principal H Sharma said that “the DPM is always remained committed to extend its services for the welfare of needy and downtrodden in the field of health, education and rehabilitation of the differently-abled children.”

This year the mission’s management is planning to establish a day care therapeutic management centre for the intellectually impaired and a music school, if the state government provides financial support for the cause.