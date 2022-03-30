Taba sets national record, wins two gold in national weightlifting c’hip

ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: Kojum Taba won two gold medals, lifting a total of 345 kgs, and set a new national record in snatch in the senior men’s 102 kg category in the ongoing National Weightlifting Championship in Bubaneswar, Odisha, on Tuesday.

He registered the record with a lift of 153 kgs. The previous record was 151 kgs.

Taba began with a 148-kg lift in his first attempt, and then lifted 151 kgs in the second attempt, before registering the record in his third lift.

He lifted 192 kgs in clean & jerk in his second attempt.

The silver medal was won by Services Sports Control Board’s Vikas Thakur, with a total lift of 341 kgs (snatch: 148 kgs + clean & jerk: 193 kgs).

Another lifter from Services, Sachim Mehmi, won the bronze medal. He lifted 148 kgs in snatch and 185 in clean & jerk.

With Tuesday’s wins, the lifters from the state have so far bagged seven gold, two silver and as many bronze medals in the ongoing championship.