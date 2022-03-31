Mass rally on Jal Shakti Abhiyan held at Deomali

DEOMALI, 30 Mar: A mass rally under the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the rain water’ campaign was organized by the Khonsa PHE division, in collaboration with the Patkai Hills Welfare Society here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

A huge number of people, especially women from different villages and self-help groups took part in the rally.

Attending the programme, Soha block ZPM Sam said, “We are facing scarcity of water due to deforestation in large areas for traditional jhum cultivation, so we should spread awareness to stop deforestation, and instead plant more trees.”

Speaking on the occasion, Deomali block ZPM Wangphoon Lowang stressed on stopping shifting cultivation, especially near the catchment area and to find an alternate way of cultivation to save ‘our belt’ from scarcity of water. Lowang appealed to all to adopt cash-crop cultivation instead of the existing traditional way of shifting cultivation with the help of the agriculture and horticulture departments for sustainable livelihood.

Chief Functionary of PHWS, Jasmine Shin also spoke.

More than 300 tree saplings were distributed to all the participants to mark the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. (DIPRO)