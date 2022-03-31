Sensitization on POCSO cases

ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: A state level sensitization cum consultation workshop on ‘Handling POCSO cases for public prosecutor, special juvenile police units (SJPUs), and child welfare police officers in Arunachal Pradesh’ was organized by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and National Forensic Science University at the conference hall of the Art of Living Centre, Jully Basti here on Wednesday.

In her keynote address, APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu emphasized that serious interventions are required by specific stakeholders, such as prosecutors, child welfare police officers and the special juvenile police unit on various aspects of dealing with cases of POCSO.

APSCPCR Member Secretary Khoda Rakhi and NCPCR legal division consultant and advocate Katyayani Anand also spoke in the inaugural session.

During the technical session, advocate of the Supreme Court, Dr Shashank Shekhar spoke on ‘Forensic inputs in handling of POCSO cases and the role of stakeholders.’

Advocate of Gauhati High Court, Pallav Kataki delivered on the topic ‘Legal process under POCSO Act: Challenges, solution and role of judiciary and prosecution’.

Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram gave a presentation on ‘The role of police and SJPU: Key challenges in investigating POCSO cases.’ It was followed by the ‘way forward action plan for state’ presented by advocate Katyayani Anand.

Around 100 participants from all the districts of the state, APSCPCR members Yahung Tekseng, Niri Chongrowju and Ngurang Achung, among others, attended the programme.