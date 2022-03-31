Workshop held to develop integrated health infrastructure

NAHARLAGUN, 30 Mar: In an aim to develop and support the integrated health infrastructure of the country under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM), a one-day workshop cum orientation training under the same was conducted by the State Health Agency with technical support from the National Health Authority here on Tuesday.

As many as 72 doctors participated in the workshop, with Akshita Krishna and Kawstov Singh from the National Health Authority as resource persons.

During the technical session, the structure of the National Health Authority, its role and responsibility in implementing the ABDM; overview of creating the health IDs, also called Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and the entire functioning of the ABHA was explained to the participants.

Till date, around 1.7 lakhs health IDs have been created through CoWIN and ABHA applications and three doctors have registered in the healthcare professional registry (HPR), which were verified by the State Medical Council.

CEO of the State Health Agency (implementing CMAAY and AB PM- JAY), Dr Nabam Peter, who has also been designated as the State Mission Director for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, informed about the Health Facility Registry, healthcare professional registry and health IDs. He informed that the citizens can create their health IDs using the ABHA app for android mobile phones. The app will soon be available for iOS systems as well.

Dr Peter further said, these health IDs will keep records of one’s health digitally even if the patient has been transferred to a different hospital, which is integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

On the implications of internet connectivity in rural parts of the state while implementing the digital mission in health facilities, he said, “the Ayushman Bharat is an ambitious project and the Central Government is taking initiatives through the telecom department to improve connectivity and enhance the reach of digital services of ABDM.”

It is to be mentioned that the health IDs are generated through CoWIN, Health ID websites, ABHA app, Arogya Setu and a few other sources.

Later, Health & Family Welfare Secretary P Parthiban and Mission Director National Health Mission, CR Khampa reviewed the implementation of the Drug and Vaccine Distribution Management System (DVDMS), Health Management Information System (HMIS) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife Online (ANMOL) app implemented through the NHM.

The workshop cum training was coordinated by Dr Dusu Gambo and Dr Gem Mary Toko of SHA.