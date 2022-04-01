Decomposed body of missing woman found; two arrested, angry citizens attack Kharsang police station

Staff Reporter

KHARSANG, 31 Mar: The Kharsang police on 30 March recovered the decomposed body of the 25-year-old woman who had gone missing on 7 March from Injan area in Changlang district.

Two persons from Assam’s Dibrugarh district have been arrested in this connection, and they have been identified as Dinesh Mardi and Arun Kisko, both tea garden labourers, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed.

He said that the police had launched the investigation after receiving the missing person’s report on 11 March.

“The postmortem examination has been conducted and the result is still awaited,” the SP said.

A case (No 3/2022) has been registered at the Kharsang police station under Section 365/34 of the Indian Penal Code, Gambo said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered before the Kharsang police station on Wednesday night, demanding that the police hand over the alleged accused to them.

A police vehicle was also damaged, the SP said.

Our correspondent adds: Bordumsa MLA Shomlung Mossang and Miao ADC Sunny K Singh visited the station.. Police and CRPF personnel had to be deployed to control the angry crowd which set a police vehicle on fire.

Candlelight marches will be held throughout Changlang district on Friday evening in protest against the gruesome murder of the local girl.

Meanwhile, the Singpho Development Society (SDS) has condemned the abduction and cold-blooded murder of the woman.

SDS president Jowkhong Singpho said, “Such inhuman act of violence has no space in a civilised society, and more so in a tribal society like ours. The perpetrators of the heinous crime should be brought to justice immediately.”

The SDS has appealed to the law enforcing agencies to “put the culprits to trial through a fast-track court, so that justice is delivered to the victim at the earliest.”

The United Miao Mission and the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung have also demanded immediate justice for the dead.