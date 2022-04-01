Hoarding at Bank Tinali underpass not intended to undermine local languages: Mayor

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: Responding to the queries and social media reactions to the hoarding put up by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) at the Bank Tinali underpass with the tagline, ‘Hindi Capital of Northeast’, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang on Thursday clarified that the tagline is not intended to hurt the sentiments of the locals, or to disrespect any local dialect, but to “show our affection towards the Hindi language, which is spoken mostly in Arunachal in comparison to other northeastern states.”

“The IMC welcomes any positive criticism that will be beneficial for the capital region and state, but will not endorse any attempt to impose any kind of illogical or unprincipled thought from any corner,” the mayor said.

“It is a hard fact that Hindi is being used by 90 percent of the state population for easy communication. From a remote village to the state assembly, Hindi is being used for debate, discussion as well as for designing our state’s future,” he said.

Stating that the IMC is not against any language, and that it encourages people to preserve their local dialects, the mayor added: “Assam has its Assamese language. Nagaland has Nagamese as a common language, but Arunachal Pradesh has at least 25 major tribes and more than 100 sub-tribes, so it is a bit difficult to use a particular language/dialect. We are not endorsing Hindi, but when most of the people communicate in Hindi even in the country, then what is wrong in writing ‘Hindi Capital of Northeast’ when our own people use it for communication?”

He further said that “if anyone comes with legal as well as some strong logical reason, the IMC will definitely remove it.”

“Let us fight against garbage, drug menace, corruption, but not on language, religion, or tribe,” the mayor said.

Regarding the ranking of Itanagar in the Swachh Survekshan, the mayor informed that Itanagar is “no more on the list of dirtiest cities, but on the improving list.”

“We are getting lower marks due to the absence of solid waste management plants, sewage treatment plants, and modern abattoirs. All these plants are under construction and with the cooperation of the public, Itanagar will soon get a good result in cleanliness,” Phassang said.