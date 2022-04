ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) won one silver and one bronze medal in the All India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship (women), which ended in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on Thursday.

Radha Bangsia (DNGC, Itanagar), Nisso Atli (RGU, Rono Hills) and Dorik Gamoh (Women’s College, Lekhi) won the silver medals in the group Poomsae, while the pair of Gamoh and Nabam Tasang (Bini Yanga Women’s College, Lekhi) won the bronze medal in pair Poomsae.