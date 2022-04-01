Loan process under ANKY, ANBY to be made online

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: The loan process under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) will be made online from the next financial year onwards to facilitate the beneficiaries and the financial institutions involved in the implementation of the two schemes.

From the next financial year, ie, 2022-23, the eligible beneficiaries of the ANKY (of the agriculture department) and the ANBY (of the horticulture department) will be able to submit their applications online and avail the subsidy benefits.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar held a meeting with Agri-Horti Secretary Bidol Tayeng, IT Secretary Anirudh Singh and others in this regard on Thursday.

Following the decision, a vendor has been asked to develop the software. They will present the prototype of the software on 11 April, and the final launch of the online portal has been fixed on 15 April.

The CS expressed hope that, with the launch of the software, “the delays and confusions in the loan process

will be cut to nil and subsidies will be credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries on time.”

A group of senior officers of the NIC and the departments of IT, agriculture and horticulture, along with CM Dashboard senior consultant N Yadav, will oversee the operation of the software on a daily basis.

Once the digital platform is developed and commissioned, it will be used for front-end fisheries, animal husbandry & veterinary, plantation, etc, subsidy schemes. (CS’ PR Cell)