Maximum forest cover lost in Arunachal in 2021

NEW DELHI, 31 Mar: Forest cover in the Northeast reduced by 1,020 sq kms in 2021, compared to the area in 2019, mainly due to anthropogenic pressure and developmental activities, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to a query on loss of forest and tree cover in the area, MoS for Environment Ashwini Choubey said that, as per the latest India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021, the forest cover of the region stood at 1,69,521 sq kms while the tree cover stood at 4,574 sq kms.

The minister said the forest cover declined by 1,020 sq kms from 2019 to 2021, while the tree cover increased by 365 sq kms in 2021 in two years.

“As per ISFR-2021, the total forest cover in the northeastern region of the country is 1,69,521 sq kms, showing an overall decrease of 1,020 sq kms, while the tree cover has increased by 365 sq kms as compared to the previous assessment in 2019.

“The loss in forest cover in the northeastern states may be attributed mainly to natural calamities, anthropogenic pressure, developmental activities and shifting cultivation practices,” Choubey said in a written reply to the question.

The maximum forest cover was lost in Arunachal Pradesh (257 sq kms), followed by Manipur, which lost 249 sq kms of forest area, and Nagaland, which lost 235 sq kms forest cover.

Among other states, Mizoram lost 186 sq kms forest land, Meghalaya lost 73 sq kms forest land, Assam lost 15 sq kms, Tripura four sq kms, and Sikkim lost one sq km forest land.

Listing out the steps taken by the government to increase forest and tree cover in the country, the minister said that the National Afforestation Programme (NAP) and the Green India Mission (GIM) are being implemented by the environment ministry.

The NAP, a centrally-sponsored scheme for regeneration of degraded forests and adjoining areas in the country, has been merged with the GIM.

The GIM is one of the eight missions outlined under the National Action Plan on Climate Change. It aims at protecting, restoring, and enhancing India’s forest cover and responding to climate change by means of plantation activities in forest and non-forest areas, the minister said. (PTI)