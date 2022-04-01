RGGP celebrates AKAM

ITANAGAR, 31 Mar: The civil engineering department of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) here celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) over two days under the guidance of the department’s Head Taba Amang.

An awareness programme under the Swachhata Pakhwada 2021-22, in collaboration with the Brahmaputra Board, was also organised as part of the programme. An art competition among the RGGP students, and a symposium themed ‘Traditional water management practices in NE’, were also conducted.

Among others, Hydropower Department CE RK Joshi, Deputy Chief Engineer Gammo Kamki and Brahmaputra Board EE Migo Basar attended the concluding session on Wednesday.