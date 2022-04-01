Training prog on heat-related illness, death

PASIGHAT, 31 Mar: A training programme on ‘heat-related illness and death’ was held at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district on Thursday as part of the National Programme for Climate Change & Human Health (NPCCHH), and to review the district’s IHIP portal.

During the training, former joint DHS Dr Tamut Taloh advised incorporating the NPCCHH programme activities in the district to prevent mortality and morbidity due to climate change.

BPGH Joint DHS Dr Talung Tali spoke on the importance of the NPCCHH and advocated immediate implementation of the programme.

DMO Dr Radesh Tatan advised the healthcare staffers of the district to work sincerely for overall improvement in the healthcare sector. “If programmes like NPCCHH are not properly implemented, there will be unprecedented morbidity and mortality due to heat-related illness,” he said.

NPCCHH district nodal officer Dr Tarik Talom and DVBCPO Dr Keni Lego also spoke. (DIPRO)