Dead woman’s postmortem report inconclusive: SP

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed that the postmortem report on the decomposed body of the 25-year-old woman who had gone missing on 7 March from Injan area in Changlang district, and whose decomposed body was found on 30 March, is inconclusive.

The postmortem report was received on Friday.

“It could not come to a conclusive report since the body was in a skeleton form,” the SP said.

He informed that the forensic science laboratory report on the DNA analysis of the victim has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Guwahati, Assam.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, students from Tirap, Changlang, Longding and Namsai (TCLN) districts studying in Rajiv Gandhi University, along with those studying in colleges and other institutes in the ICR, staged a candlelight vigil.

More than 200 students, including former AAPSU vice president Meje Taku, representatives of the Apatani Students’ Union, the Yobin Students’ Union, the East Kameng District Students’ Union, the Kurung Kumey Collegians Coordination Committee, the Ziro-II Collegians Coordination Committee, the All Nyishi Students’ Union and other student unions participated in the vigil.

Speaking to this daily, TCLN RGU president Shahlai Wangsu expressed resentment over the incident. “This is not the first time that the state is witnessing such incident; it has been happening over the past many years. Everybody, including men and women, should be equally vocal on it,” he said.

Wangsu informed that a representation will be submitted to the home department.

Meanwhile, All Tangsa Students’ Union general secretary Samchang Changmi sought “inclusion of a special investigation team (SIT) in order to expedite the case.”

The students have demanded fast-tracking the case, immediate appointment of an SIT, and “complete compensation for the victim’s family.”

The students also demanded proper checking of inner line permits.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the case has not been handed over to an SIT. Police sources informed that the case is already being handled by a team led by a senior police official and forming an SIT is not required.