7 elephants transferred from Namsai to temple in Gujarat

[ Chukhu Indu ]

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: Seven elephants from Namsai district were recently transferred to a temple in Gujarat under a charitable trust, and the elephants reached the destination last Sunday, informed Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Millo Tasser.

The DCF informed that five people from Namsai with ownership certificates of the domesticated elephants had applied for the transfer of these elephants to Gujarat, which was forwarded by the Namsai divisional forest officer.

“The elephants were transferred after proper verification and obtaining the no objection certificate from the chief wildlife warden of Gujarat, who promised to ensure proper maintenance and accommodation of the elephants,” Tasser said.

The permit for the transportation was issued under the Wildlife (Transactions & Taxidermy) Rules, 1973. Documents such as permanent residence certificates and ownership certificates of the elephants were sought for verification. The elephants were then transported in a truck, which took about eight days to reach Gujarat.

It is learnt that these elephants were domesticated when timber operation was allowed in the state. Following the Supreme Court’s restriction issued in 1996, the original owners were finding it difficult to maintain the elephants.

A forest official informed that, last year, two elephants were transferred to a Gujarat temple from Pasighat (East Siang) in mid-October. When asked about it, the DCF stated that he would confirm it by next Monday.

When asked if states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have restricted the transportation of elephants from Arunachal, a forest official denied it, stating that “no such restrictions are being done.”