APSBB and WWF India to develop state biodiversity strategy and action plan

NEW DELHI, 1 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB), in collaboration with WWF India, will be developing the state biodiversity strategy and action plan (SBSAP).

This was decided in a meeting presided over by Environment & Forests Minister Mama Natung recently.

An agreement between the two bodies was signed in this regard.

The SBSAP will align with the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and the Pakke Declaration. It will be developed through multi-stakeholder consultations and a participatory approach.

“It is a big step ahead for Arunachal Pradesh to showcase its participatory conservation initiatives and develop an inclusive action plan to secure nature’s contribution to people. The plan will reflect the state and the people’s aspirations for sustainable development,” Natung said.

The meeting was attended by PCCF RK Singh, WWF India CEO Ravi Singh, APSBB Chairman Tayek Goi, Member Secretary Koj Rinya, and senior executives of WWF India.