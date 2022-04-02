Five NSCN operatives surrender

KHONSA, 1 Apr: Five operatives of the NSCN (IM), the NSCN (U) and the NSCN (K-YA) surrendered before the police, the 6th Assam Rifles and the district administration here in Tirap on Friday.

The operatives also surrendered five .32 mm pistols, five .32 mm live ammunition and five .32 mm magazines.

Khonsa Additional District Magistrate K Tikhak handed over the surrender certificates to the ex-operatives and asked them to lead a peaceful life henceforth.

The surrendered operatives are self-styled (SS) NSCN (IM) sergeant Jarang Bangsia (28), SS NSCN (IM) lance corporal Wanghong Lowang (32), SS NSCN (U) private Lokwang Khetey (31), SS NSCN (U) private Yumma Suyang (32), and SS NSCN (K-YA) sergeant major Najen Sapong (21). (DIPRO)