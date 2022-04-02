Mishra attends ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Delhi Army Public School

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: Governor BD Mishra attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at the Army Public School in Delhi.

The governor, who is on an official tour of the national capital, advised the students of the school to become worthy citizens and contribute to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

The governor also arranged live streaming of the event at the Raj Bhavan here. Students and teachers of Donyi Polo Vidhya Bhavan attended the programme, a release from the Raj Bhavan said.

In Rono Hills, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) VC Prof Saket Kushwaha, along with the deans of faculties, statutory officers, and students and teachers of the GSS RGU campus witnessed the event.

This year, a total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents registered for the event.

The event was broadcast live on government-run television channels and radio stations.