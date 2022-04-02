Results of literary competitions organised to mark 50 years of Arunachal announced

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: The results of the online literary competitions organised as part of the celebration of 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh have been announced.

The competitions were conducted for students from the primary to the postgraduate level on different themes and topics from 20 December, 2021.

While painting competitions were organised for the students of primary and upper primary students, bilingual poetry competitions were organised for secondary and senior secondary students.

Bilingual essay competitions were conducted among the undergraduate and postgraduate students.

‘Uncovering Arunachal from the hidden pages of history’ and ‘Crafting my vision of Arunachal: The way forward’ were the topics of the essay competition for the undergraduate students. The topics for the postgraduate students were ‘Unity with diversity: The Arunachal debate’ and ‘Tackling the substance and drug abuse pandemic in Arunachal: Finding a holistic way forward’.

In the undergraduate category of the essay competition, Debia Dina (College of Engineering, Pune), Bapyai Malo (Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu) and Tengwon Chowtang (Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai) secured the first, second and third position, respectively.

Debasish Chourasia (Tezpur University, Assam) bagged the first prize in the essay competition conducted for the postgraduate students, while Romik Sai (BR Ambedkar University, Delhi) and Goge Doke (Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hilla) secured the second and the third prize, respectively, in the postgraduate category of the competition.

The winners will be awarded cash prizes along with trophies and certificates.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held in the conference hall of the higher & technical education directorate here on 4 April. The top 10 selected entries for all the competitions have also been compiled in a book titled 50 Years of Arunachal Celebrations: A Florilegium, which will also be released on the day.