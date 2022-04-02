Society mourns man’s demise

KAMBA, 1 Apr: The Lobom Welfare Society (LBS) has deeply mourned the tragic demise of one Tumto Nomuk in a car accident in between Wak and Bene villages in West Siang district on 27 March.

Nomuk (37) was killed when his car skidded off the road and fell into an around 650-metre deep gorge.

His body could only be retrieved on 29 March with combined efforts by the Indian Army, the DDMA, the police and the public, the LWS said in a release.

It offered heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.