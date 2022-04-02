RGU organises personality development prog

RONO HILLS, 1 Apr: The education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), along with the university’s Women Studies & Research Centre and career counselling cell, organised an online personality development programme for UG and PG students on Thursday.

During the programme, sponsored by the National Commission for Women, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha emphasised on personality development and “illustrated various pragmatic examples with a view to develop one’s own persona,” according to a release from RGU.

Prof Kushwaha added that “time management is one of the most important types of life skills and it is essential in all spheres of life for personal capacity building. Prioritising your tasks, setting of clear and defined goals, breaking activities into small steps, keeping a record of how successful you are managing time, and delegating responsibility are strategies for effective time management,” he said.

“Career skills are concerned with employment. Identifying the career opportunities, considering one’s own strengths and weaknesses, imparting the skills of preparing an appropriate resume for the identified career opportunities, attending the interviews and avoiding common mistakes, imparting the skills of preparing an effective presentation are very essential for bright career,” the VC added.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam also stressed on the significance of personality development.

Prof Rita Rani from Gauhati (Assam) University’s psychology department “explored on personal capacity building,” while professional career counsellor Sougata Chakraborty from Prefectice delivered a talk on career skills, and Dr NA Reddy from Shillong (Meghalaya)-based NEHU’s education department delivered a lecture on digital literacy and effective use of social media, the release said.

“Altogether, around 450 students from various colleges and universities of Arunachal Pradesh benefitted from the programme,” it added.