Three from Arunachal selected for NCA’s cricket camp

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 1 Apr: The National Cricket Academy (NCA) – the premier cricket academy of the BCCI, based in Bengaluru – has selected three players from Arunachal Pradesh for the ‘Northeast and plate players camp’, to be held at the academy from 18 April to 12 May.

The players selected for the camp are Khamsa Yangfo, Nabam Abo and Techi Neri.

The NCA is headed by former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman.

Arunachal cricket has been making waves in recent months. The state’s men’s team defeated the much-fancied Bihar in a Ranji Trophy match last month. Fast bowler Nabam Abo rattled Bihar with his figures of 9 wickets in the match, including 6/32 in the first innings of the match.

Arunachal made its entry into the Ranji Trophy tournament only in 2018.

The selection of the three players from the state for the NCA camp is a big achievement, considering that till now Arunachal does not have a proper cricket stadium and the majority of the state’s cricketers are amateurs. Even cricket academies are coming up now only.

Meanwhile, speaking to this daily, Nabam Abo expressed happiness and surprise over the selection. “It has come as a big surprise to all of us. I am also very shocked,” he said, adding that “I have performed well during recent Ranji Trophy matches and it must have caught the eyes of selectors. Players for NCA camps are selected by national selectors, based on their performance in the domestic matches. NCA is the biggest platform for the budding cricketers of India, and being selected by it for a camp is like a dream coming true,” said Abo.

He also said that cricket is still at a nascent stage in the state. “Arunachal became a member of the BCCI just a few years ago. Cricket is still finding its feet, but is going upwards,” said Abo.

He went on to credit the Tado Kholie State Level Cricket Tournament for improving the cricket scene. “I also got selected for state team after getting the man of the series award for my performance during Tado Kholie State Level Cricket Tournament. This tournament provides a platform to budding cricketers to showcase their talent and also gives an opportunity to selectors to have a look at the players,” said Abo.

He suggested that more district- and circle-level cricket tournaments should be organised and the players should perform in these tournaments in order to get selected for their respective district teams for the state-level tournaments.

Abo also runs a cricket academy named Academy for Cricket Excellence (ACE) in Nyorch village near Yupia in Papum Pare district.

“ACE is an indoor cricket academy. Even during the rainy season, players can practice. It has facilities like bowling machines, batting pitches, artificial turfs, etc. There are 50 students currently, including girls, training in the academy. Coaches from outside the state also visit and train them,” informed Abo.

He also informed that a few cricket academies are coming up in the state.

“Donyi Polo Cricket Academy, Doria Cricket Academy, Nirjuli Cricket Club, etc, are some prominent names. I might be missing a few, but cricket academies are slowly coming up in the state, and it will help to boost the game of cricket,” he added.

It is to be noted that the Indian national team players also train at the NCA.