One arrested in connection with IRBn SI’s murder

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: The capital police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of IRBn sub-inspector (SI) Shibu George, who was found murdered in his official quarters in SRPL Colony here last Friday morning.

52-year-old George was posted as a station officer in the DGP’s cell at the police headquarters. According to police sources, three people were involved in the murder conspiracy. All three of them are from Bihar.

The main accused was arrested by the capital police the day after the murder, from Lakhimpur town in Assam.

“Initially, he pleaded innocence, but confessed to the crime after sustained interrogation. The other two accused have fled to Bihar. Efforts are being made to arrest them,” said an official of the capital police.

Reportedly, the trio entered the official quarters of George last Thursday night and murdered him in cold blood.

“The main accused and George knew each other. On the fateful day, he brought two more accomplices and went to George’s house. They spent some time together and, later, in a well-planned manner, murdered him,” said a police official.

The trio had fled from Itanagar immediately after committing the crime.

The police are not ruling out the involvement of more people in the crime, and said that the investigation is ongoing.

While the sources remained tight-lipped about the cause of the murder, it is believed that George was murdered over some financial issue. “It seems that George used to invest in the private money lending business. The main accused is believed to have worked as his collection agent. They had developed differences while doing business together. This made the main accused plot his murder,” said an official.

The main accused reportedly used to run a bike repairing shop in Jully village here.

SI Shibu George was a native of Kalluvathukkal, in Kollam district of Kerala. His mortal remains were taken to his home state last Saturday after completion of necessary procedures.

A murder case has been registered at the Chimpu police station.