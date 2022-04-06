Training prog on apple orchard mgmt

LEMPIA, 5 Apr: Twenty-three beneficiaries attended a training programme on management of apple orchards, organised here in Lower Subansiri district by the Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society (ZVCMS), in collaboration with the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society, Shillong, on 5 April.

During the programme, Horticulture Development Officer Hibu Dante imparted training in management of apple orchards and application of organic fertilisers and organic pesticides. He advised the beneficiaries to “apply only organic fertiliser and organic pesticides in order to safeguard our environment.”

Dante later distributed organic fertiliser and organic pesticides to the beneficiaries.

ZVCMS chairman Rubu Tadii also spoke.

The programme was funded by the North Eastern Council.