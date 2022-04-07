DC calls for preservation of traditional varieties of crops

TAWANG, 6 Apr: Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo called for promotion and preservation of traditional varieties of crops.

Stating that traditional varieties of crops have high nutritional values, the DC urged the KVK scientists and experts to conduct extensive research on these crops.

Damo, who chaired a scientific advisory committee meeting of the KVK here on Wednesday, advised the farmers to grow right crops in the right place to increase productivity as well as their income.

“Farmers are the backbone of our nation,” the DC said and informed that a daily market with proper shed and other facilities will be made operational in Tawang very soon.

Earlier, various activities, including field demonstration, training programme etc. conducted by the KVK were highlighted by the subject matter specialists. (DIPRO)