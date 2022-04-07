108 ambulance evacuates critical patient from Vijaynagar

ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: A man, who had fallen from a height and required immediate medical treatment, was safely evacuated from Thams village in Vijaynagar to Miao CHC by a medical team and the officials of 108 Ambulance, accompanied by police on 3 April in Changlang district.

Generally, a 4×4 vehicle is preferred to travel through the rough and narrow under-construction Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) road. But considering the condition of the patient, who required ambulance care services, they preferred to take a 108 ambulance to lift the patient.

“During the whole course of travel, the 108 ambulance personnel took very good care of the patient,” the GVK EMRI, Itanagar said in a release.

He has been referred to a higher centre for further treatment and investigation.

The effort took a non-stop to and fro journey of 12 hours, covering a distance of around 200 kms.

“Probably, this will be the first time that a 108 ambulance took this far to lift a patient

through the MV road,” the Changlang DMO said.

“Kudos to both the medical and police team for their great effort especially, the 108 ambulance emergency services team, whose professionalism and commitment is simply praiseworthy,” the DMO said.

The team included MO Dr. HS Jongsam, pharmacist H Bhagat and three officials of 108 ambulance emergency services with their 108 ambulance. The police team was led by Miao Police Station OC SI Aran.