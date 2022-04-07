CS visits Leparada, takes stock of development activities

BASAR, 6 Apr: Chief secretary Naresh Kumar held a coordination meeting with all head of offices of Leparada district here on Wednesday and took stock of the development plans.

During the meeting, the CS assured the officers to look into their grievances for proper development of the district.

MLA Gokar Basar briefed the CS about his development plan for Leparada and sought his cooperation for proper development of the district. The MLA also assured to not compromise the quality in development projects.

During his maiden visit to Leparada, the CS inspected the ICAR farm at Basar and interacted with joint director of ICAR Dr. H. Kalita and his officers. He suggested them to improve and improvise the farm ‘so as to supply the seeds to the farmers of the whole state.’

The CS distributed agriculture inputs like spray machine, Assam lemon, vermi-compost to the beneficiaries. He assured to provide any kind of help for the improvement of ICAR farm and asked them to submit the proposal for the benefit of the farmers.

The CS also inspected the construction site of 40-bedded district hospital and directed the executing agency not to compromise the work quality.

During his visit to govt. higher secondary school, Basar, the CS expressed sadness over the dilapidated condition of the school. He assured to provide fund from any source for early construction of school building and school play ground.

Among others, MLA Gokar Basar, Leparada DC Duly Kamduk, SP P N Thongdok and general public accompanied the CS during his visit. (DIPRO)