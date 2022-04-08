Training prog on scientific fish farming

TEZU, 7 Apr: Fish farmers of Lohit district benefitted from a training programme on scientific fish farming practices held here on Thursday.

The training programme, supported by the NABARD’s regional office and conducted by NGO Kalong-Kapili, was aimed at introducing the fish farmers of the district to institutionalised training and better technologies for enhancing productivity and income.

Addressing the participants, the NABARD GM explained the advantages of integrated farming and underlined the need for fishery development “as an alternative source of income generation for shifting the farmers from the menace of opium cultivation.”

Lohit DC Marge Sora encouraged the fish farmers, and commended the NABARD for funding the training programme.

The director of Kalong-Kapili also spoke.