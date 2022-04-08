Yoga education course concludes

PASIGHAT, 7 Apr: A month-long ‘diploma in yoga education’ course, conducted by the Siang Trust, concluded here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, who gave away the certificates to the successful candidates, exhorted all to take up yoga and propagate it.

Gori Zirdo of Likabali and Trishnamoni Kalita from Dhemaji (Assam) secured the first and the second rank, respectively, among the 19 trainees.

Among others, Dr Onik Moyong, retired IAF group captain Mohonto Pangging Pao, and Siang Trust president Kingman Komut also spoke. (DIPRO)