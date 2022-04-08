Trg, input distribution prog

NAMSAI, 7 Apr: A total of 1,500 poultry chicks, 500 ducks, 150 piglets and five tonnes of feed were distributed among 91 farmers of Podumoni, Mahaloni, Kungseng, Kungsung, Wagun-I and Mengkang Khamti areas during a training and input distribution programme on poultry, duckery and piggery organised here by the Namsai KVK on Thursday under the Tribal Sub-Plan.

Poultry chicks and ducks were distributed also to the selected NICRA village farmers.

During the programme, KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Debasis Sasmal explained the importance of housing for livestock farming, while animal science expert Dr Binod Dutta Borah discussed scientific poultry, duck and piggery farming and their disease management.

Vaccination schedule for the livestock was presented by YP2 Nang Nancy Munglang, and programme assistant Inchen Namchoom spoke about the “mechanisation procedure of crop residue management.”