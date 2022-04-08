Cricket kits provided to school

SAGALEE, 7 Apr: The Arunachal Cricket Association (ACA) on Thursday provided cricket kits to the Donyi Polo Mission School here in Papum Pare district.

ACA secretary Kabak Tajuk Geda said that “the motive is to engage young kids of the rural areas in sports by channelising their energy in the right direction.”

He urged the youths of the state to “choose cricket as their profession and bring laurels to the state.”

ACA joint secretary Techi Tagar and Donyi Polo Mission School principal Tana Tai were also present on the occasion.