Workshop on validating toolkit on ecosystem

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The Northeast Regional Centre (NERC) of the GBPNIHE here organised a stakeholders’ consultation workshop on ‘Validation of participatory toolkit for valuation of ecosystem services’, in collaboration with Kathmandu (Nepal)-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), on 7 April.

“The workshop was aimed at bringing out valuable outputs from the experts invited for assessing the toolkit on ecosystem services, particularly focusing on the Namdapha National Park and Tiger Reserve (NNPTR) in Changlang district,” the NERC informed in a release.

During the workshop, NERC Head MS Lodhi highlighted “the ‘hi-life’ project activities carried out towards sustainable development as well as livelihood uplift of the communities residing near the periphery area of NNPTR.”

Dr Bandana Shakya from the ICIMOD spoke on “the valuation of ecosystem services and the essence of the toolkit on ecosystem services and how it will help towards integrated conservation and development actions for the park and the residing communities as a whole.”

Thirty participants, including officials, scientists and research scholars from the BSI, the SFRI, the NERIST, RGU, the SRSAC, the RWD, and the PCCF office took part in the programme.

Among others, SFRI Director Koj Rinya and DCF Millo Tasar attended the workshop.