Tirap DHS conducts sensitisation prog, celebrates WHD

KHONSA, 7 Mar: The Tirap District Health Society (DHS) organised a sensitisation programme on heat-related illness and death, with the theme ‘Our planet our health’, for government officers, including medical officers and health workers, under the National Programme for Climate Change & Human Health (NPCCHH), here on Thursday.

The programme coincided with the celebration of the World Health Day (WHD).

DC (in-charge) Kretkam Tikhak and ZPC Chathong Lowang in their speeches appealed to one and all to preserve and protect the forests to save the environment from climate change and global warming.

Nodal officer Dr Palash Rakshit made a presentation on heat-related illness, while District Epidemiologist Dr Nyamnyok Bangyang conducted a technical session for all MOs and health workers.

Earlier, DMO Dr N Lowang presented a brief on the programme under the NPCCHH, and on the World Health Day. (DIPRO)