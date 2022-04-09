CM launches online certificate course in drug abuse prevention

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday launched an online certificate course in drug abuse prevention, in the presence of Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA) Minister Alo Libang.

It is mandatory for all Group A and B employees of the state government to undergo the course. “The objective is to make these employees ambassadors of creating change in society by being aware and equipped on drug abuse prevention and management,” stated a release from the CM’ PR Cell.

Terming the initiative “a strong push in the government’s fight against drug abuse,” Khandu said that “alcoholism and substance abuse is a major concern for the state as the menace is alarmingly engulfing the youths in its vicious grip.

“Most of us only hear about drug abuse and its effect on life of the people. We hardly have seen the effects as families facing the menace suffer in isolation,” he said.

Khandu said that he realised the “fatality of drug abuse on families and persons in vicious grip” after watching the Arunachali movie I Killed My Son recently.

“It broke my heart to realise how dangerous the menace is and how families suffer in silence,” he said.

At Khandu’s initiative, the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substances Policy, 2021 has already been adopted by the state government to eradicate the menace from the society.

The chief minister informed that the state government has sanctioned funds to establish six rehabilitation centres across the state and directed the agencies concerned to immediately start the work. He said that these centres should be fully equipped for the purpose and also have provisions for vocational and skill development training for the inmates.

As these centres will take some time to become functional, Khandu suggested that, “in the meantime, reputed NGOs working on drug abuse and rehabilitation outside the state may be roped in through an MoU, so that addicts can be immediately sent for treatment.”

He asked the chief secretary to work on it urgently.

“There are many addicts who are from poor family background, and many have been disowned by family members. These addicts ought to be identified first and immediately sent for rehabilitation,” he said.

The four-month online certificate course will consist of modules on understanding substance abuse, types and harmful effects of drugs, signs and symptoms, myths and facts, counselling and intervention, management of alcohol, cannabis and opioid use and related disorders, behavioural change, communication and family role, workplace prevention, law enforcement, etc.

The course has been developed by the SJETA department in collaboration with the National Institute of Social Defence, New Delhi, under the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction of the union social justice & empowerment ministry, and will be offered by the Arunachal Pradesh Psychoactive Substance Control Authority.

Certificates will be awarded to those who complete the course.

The launch ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, the principal health secretary, commissioners, and other top officials of the SJETA department, the PR cell informed.