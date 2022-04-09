Changlang DA strikes deal with BYJU’s

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, 8 Apr: Changlang DC Devansh Yadav has struck a deal with Indian multinational education technology company BYJU’s for the betterment of the students, especially those from poor economic background, of the district.

BYJU’s will sponsor free mobile subscription for the students of Class 4-12 in Changlang district.

Each subscription costs Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 per year. But for Class 4 to 12 students of the district, it will be 100 percent free of cost. Not only the students of government schools but students pursuing their studies in private and NGO schools can also avail the facility.

For the next three years, all world-class BYJU’s content will be available on the mobile phones of the students, including class lessons, videos, and much more.

The DC has requested all parents to “fill the Google form for their children and

avail this golden opportunity without delay and reap the fruit.”

BYJU’s, headquartered in Bangalore, was founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath.

The BYJU’s learning app has been a game changer for students. The app offers original content, watch-and-learn videos, animations, and interactive simulations. It provides highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning solutions to more than 150 million students around the world.