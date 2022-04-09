Gov, DCM discuss MV road

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: Governor BD Mishra and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein discussed the strategic Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) road in Changlang district during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The governor said that, “for any successful implementation of project, every person from the concerned minister to the implementation agency must work in tandem with team spirit and dedication.

“All the stakeholders must involve themselves in completion of Miao-Vijaynagar road,” he said, and reiterated that the MV road would facilitate in the protection of the flora and fauna in the Namdapha National Park, “where, due to non-existence of road, the forest department personnel cannot reach to monitor the safety and free movement of the wildlife and precious herbs and plants.”

The DCM informed the governor that the MV road would be “made thorough and motorable by 25 April, 2022, and blacktopping will be completed by the end of September 2022.”

The DCM, accompanied by PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang, UD&H Minister Kamlung Mosang and RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam inspected the entire stretch of the MV road on 2 and 7 April. (Raj Bhavan)