Planting materials distributed

KHUPA, 8 Apr: Twenty-five farmers of Doiliang village benefitted from a ‘training-cum-input distribution programme on package and practices of Khasi mandarin’, conducted here by the Anjaw KVK on Friday under the Tribal Sub-Plan.

During the programme, Hayuliang ADC S Bellai expressed concern over the decline in production of Khasi mandarin in Anjaw and Arunachal Pradesh, and emphasised on “generating awareness about scientific cultivation practice since plantation to harvesting of crop.”

Quality planting materials and nutrition management are very helpful to improve productivity, he said.

Anjaw KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Santosh Kumar explained the scientific cultivation and management practices of Khasi mandarin “under organic condition.”

Later, 400 grafted saplings, along with organic neem-based insecticide and organic manure were distributed to the farmers.