TB, Covid awareness campaign launched

KHONSA, 8 Apr: The ‘Aashwasan’ campaign to break the chain of the spread of tuberculosis (TB) and Covid infection was launched at the general hospital here in Tirap district on Friday.

The awareness programme will be conducted by the Piramal Swasthya Management & Research Institute, with support from the department concerned, in five blocks of the district.

Sputum collection and testing will also be done at the village level and free-of-cost TB treatment will be provided by the government upon confirmation of the disease.

DC (in-charge) Kretkam Tikhak flagged off the campaign in the presence of doctors and health staff, including DMO Dr N Lowang, District TB Officer Dr Jayanti Thingnok, and Medical Superintendent Dr Khogen Socia. (DIPRO)